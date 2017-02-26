Valley sending six teams to state bowling tournament - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley sending six teams to state bowling tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Six area bowling teams are moving on to the state tournament.

The Boardman boys and Warren Harding girls’ teams secured spots in the Division I tournament on Sunday. The Struthers and Girard boys’ teams and Hubbard and Brookfield girls’ teams head to Columbus this coming weekend in Division II.

At least four area individuals qualified for the state tournament.  The Division II tournament is March 3rd and 4th and the Division I tournament is March 10th and 11th.

