YSU softball falls twice on day two at Winthrop Tournament

The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games at the Winthrop Tournament on Sunday. The Penguins fell to Eastern Kentucky, 5-1, and lost to Mount St. Mary's, 8-1.

The Penguins fall to 0-9 on the season.

In the opener, the Penguins tallied just three hits, including Alexandria Gibson's run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth. Senor Maria Lacatena and freshman Tatum Christy each had hits for the Penguins.

Against Mount St. Mary's, junior Alexis Roach went 2-for-3 and senior Brittany Moffatt recorded a run-scoring single in the top of the sixth inning that scored junior Cali Mikovich. Mikovich and sophomore Demi Ann Patonis also singled for the Penguins.

Youngstown State returns to action against Radford at the USC-Upstate Tournament, Friday, March 3, in Spartanburg, S.C.

Source: Youngstown State University