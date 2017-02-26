Border Patrol pursuit ends in crash; 9 hurt, 1 critically

Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000

President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.

President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists

Advocates for college students without legal immigration status plan to make one more push for legislation that would allow those attending public schools access to state financial aid.

A Texas lawmaker who a Republican colleague threatened to shoot "in self-defense" says the altercation was a boiling point in a long and divisive session.

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the little girl fell off a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river while she was playing with her mother on Memorial Day at a canyon park.

A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.

A New York City carriage horse is safely back in its stable after breaking free and running wild through rush hour traffic.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Officials say nine people were injured, one critically, when an SUV driven by a suspected human smuggler crashed while being chased by Border Patrol agents near Lake Morena.

Mark Endicott, a supervisory Border Patrol agent for the San Diego sector, tells The San Diego Union Tribute (http://bit.ly/2mkwTLw) that agents tried to pull over the Chevrolet Trailblazer on Sunday but the driver sped off.

The vehicle crashed minutes later near the entrance to Lake Morena County Park.

Endicott says officials suspect the driver, a U.S. citizen, was smuggling his passengers into the country. All of the passengers were adult, Mexican nationals who were in the U.S. illegally. No one in the crash was identified.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.