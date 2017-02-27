Philadelphia strip club shooting leaves 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A shooting at a gentleman's club in Philadelphia has left one person injured.

Police say a fight broke out between several patrons at the club around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say a man then entered the club and fired one shot. Police say the suspect struck and shattered a glass door.

Investigators say a 26-year-old woman suffered cuts on her left shoulder and calf from the shattered glass. Police say the victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

