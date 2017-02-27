Companies head to court over casino's "Trump" signs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia recycling company has sued an Atlantic City casino over ownership of the signs that once adorned the Trump Taj Mahal Casino.

Recycling of Urban Materials for Profit claims two company representatives paid an Eastern Sign tech worker $250 for two "TRUMP" signs he was removing from the Taj Mahal for disposal on Feb. 16. RUMP's sale of the signs on eBay was then stalled when the Taj Mahal claimed the letters were stolen.

Ebay cancelled the auction.

RUMP's suit asks the court to determine the rightful owner. The firm estimates the jumbo signs are worth upward of $100,000.

RUMP asks for the market value of the signs if they're not returned.

Representatives from both Eastern Signs and Trump Taj Mahal Associates could not be reached for comment.

