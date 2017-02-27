U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to facts

If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digs

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

A private investigator says a shooting at a Texas car dealership that left three men dead involved two investigators who had confronted a fugitive wanted in Minnesota on several felony charges.

A Mississippi sheriff says a man who killed eight people, including a deputy, at three houses eluded capture for hours by hopscotching the rural county in several different cars.

Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" during a standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.

Kids ranging in age from 6 to 15 found moments to savor at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

A Connecticut man who killed his 7-month-old son when he threw the boy off a 90-foot-high bridge has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President George W. Bush said Monday "we all need answers" on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump's team and the Russian government, and he defended the media's role in keeping world leaders in check.

In an interview on NBC's "Today" show, Bush said he would trust Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary. But, Bush says, "I think we all need answers ... I'm not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered."

Bush also defended the media's role in keeping leaders in check, noting "power can be addictive." He says: "It's kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we're not willing to have one ourselves."

