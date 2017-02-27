George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: "We all need answers"

Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:08:05 GMT
Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" during a standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President George W. Bush said Monday "we all need answers" on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump's team and the Russian government, and he defended the media's role in keeping world leaders in check.
In an interview on NBC's "Today" show, Bush said he would trust Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary. But, Bush says, "I think we all need answers ... I'm not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered."
Bush also defended the media's role in keeping leaders in check, noting "power can be addictive." He says: "It's kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we're not willing to have one ourselves."
