U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to facts

If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digs

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

A private investigator says a shooting at a Texas car dealership that left three men dead involved two investigators who had confronted a fugitive wanted in Minnesota on several felony charges.

A Mississippi sheriff says a man who killed eight people, including a deputy, at three houses eluded capture for hours by hopscotching the rural county in several different cars.

Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" during a standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.

Man with fake gun at airport wanted to speak to president

Kids ranging in age from 6 to 15 found moments to savor at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

A Connecticut man who killed his 7-month-old son when he threw the boy off a 90-foot-high bridge has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Man who threw baby off bridge gets 70 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) - Police in New York City are looking for the owner of a drone that crashed through a window on a high-rise apartment building.

NYPD officials say the drone crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday into a 27th-floor apartment in the Waterside Plaza tower overlooking the East River in Manhattan's Kips Bay section.

Police say a 66-year-old woman living in the apartment was at her computer when the drone crashed through the window and landed just a few feet away from her. She wasn't injured.

Police have recovered the drone, but so far don't know who owns it. Their investigation is continuing.

