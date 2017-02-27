Body of Cortland woman found in Mecca Township ditch - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Body of Cortland woman found in Mecca Township ditch

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Coroner is working to find the reason behind the death of a Cortland woman.

Sheriff Paul Monroe announced Monday afternoon that the body of Rachel Cella, 26, was found in a ditch on Route 46 near John Drive at around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say Cella's body was found near the Lake Tavern where she was last seen leaving on foot at around 10:15 Saturday.

Sheriff Monroe says the woman's body was discovered by her boyfriend Raymond Gay.

Although the sheriff says there are no signs of foul play, the investigation continues.

