Body of Cortland woman found in Mecca Township ditch

If you get caught speeding or violating other traffic laws on Valley interstate highways, it is most likely that you are being pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The exceptions are police departments in Youngstown and other cities that have a population greater then 50,000.More >>
Several homes and businesses lost power when afternoon storms moved through the southern portion of Columbiana County on Wednesday. Some trees, poles and wires were downed during the storm. As of 4 pm, AEP reported 32 outages in the Calcutta area.More >>
For most children, hospitals are places they would rather not visit. "I think in general hospitals are pretty scary places for kids. So, I think making the entrance sort of feel homey, it's got a lot of warm materials out of wood and brick. We wanted to have something in the front entrance that was really fun and playful to kids, get them excited or be intrigued by, on their path to better health," said Adam May with Hasenstab Architects.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland's three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>
