Body of Cortland woman found in Mecca Township ditch - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Body of Cortland woman found in Mecca Township ditch

Posted: Updated:
MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Coroner is working to find the reason behind the death of a Cortland woman.

Sheriff Paul Monroe announced Monday afternoon that the body of Rachel Cella, 26, was found in a ditch on Route 46 near John Drive at around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say Cella's body was found near the Lake Tavern where she was last seen leaving on foot at around 10:15 Saturday.

Sheriff Monroe says the woman's body was discovered by her boyfriend Raymond Gay.

Although the sheriff says there are no signs of foul play, the investigation continues.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms