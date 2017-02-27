Congressman Mike Kelly to host free telephone town hall - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Congressman Mike Kelly to host free telephone town hall

If you want to ask Congressman Mike Kelly a question, tonight is your chance.

The Republican congressman will be hosting a toll-free telephone town hall meeting tonight for Mercer County residents in the 3rd District.

The telephone town hall meeting will be from 7:15-8:15 p.m.

To participate in the hour long session, dial 1-877-228-2184 and enter event ID 19013.

Kelly said he is looking forward to engaging with the Third District and hearing their concerns.

“We will make sure every topic is covered and voices from each county are heard,” Kelly said in a written statement. “We believe this format provides the most convenient overall service to constituents who wish to engage in a constructive community discussion with their representative, and we're happy to host it on their behalf."

