AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channels

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to facts

Nancy Pelosi says Trump should respect others, honor facts

If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digs

Hat brand Kangol returns jobs to US, finds itself struggling

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.

Top Trump aide exiting: First shoe to drop in wider shuffle?

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

Police: Physician arrested at Trump hotel in DC with 2 guns

A Paris climate guide: What's in the global climate agreement and what a US retreat could mean for the Earth.

A guide to global warming, Paris pact and the US role

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.

Scott Pelley is out as anchor of the 'CBS Evening News.'.

Pelley out, Mason temporarily in as CBS evening news anchor

The meaning of 'covfefe': Trump has regained control of his Twitter account.

A new report traces how a short letter in a medical journal in 1980 helped sow the seeds of today's opioid epidemic by helping to convince doctors that these powerful painkillers carried less risk of addiction than they actually do.

LONDON (AP) - A habitual burglar has been found guilty of stealing nearly 1 million pounds ($1.25 million) of jewelry from the home of entertainment mogul Simon Cowell.

Darren February was convicted Monday at Isleworth Crown Court in London.

February was convicted of breaking into Cowell's London home in December 2015 while the American Idol judge and his family were sleeping.

Cowell's security worker said he must have been using the bathroom when February entered the property through a patio door before stealing jewelry and passports.

Cowell said in a court statement the safe had been left open to allow his partner, Lauren Silverman, to collect her jewelry before a flight the following morning.

February already had 37 burglary convictions. He is due for sentencing on Wednesday.

