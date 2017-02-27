Howland shooting suspect's bond set at $5 million

The man accused of killing two people and injuring three others in a shooting in Howland on Saturday is being held on a $5 million bond.

Nassar Hamad appeared before a judge in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon.

Hamad's attorney claims he was acting in self-defense, saying he was being attacked by five people and had no other option.

"His position is he did nothing but defend himself," Hamad's defense attorney said, "My client was at his house, he was attacked by five people, he protected himself ... they broke his arm, they beat him, they knocked him on the ground."

The prosecution expects the Trumbull County Grand Jury to indict Hamad in the coming days. It's also believed this could become a Capital murder case given the number of victims involved. Despite Hamad's claim of self defense, prosecutors say they're ready should the case go to trial.

"We're always prepared to prosecute this as evidence by the filing of the complaint and the affidavit and we're ready to go and we'll see what the grand jury decides," Chris Becker said, assistant prosecutor for Trumbull County.

Police say Joshua Williams, 20, and Josh Haber, 19, died in the shooting.

Haber's mother, 43-year-old April Trent, a 17-year-old juvenile, who will remain unnamed, and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were injured.

21 News spoke to Williams' family, who says Williams was innocent in all of this and was not affiliated with any gang activity.

A childhood friend decribes Williams as a lighthearted person who would help anyone.

"It's just really sad that, that would happen and I don't think he deserved that or that he knew what he was getting himself into," Michelle Maggio said.

One of the victims, who was grazed by a bullet, was treated and released. The other two had surgery and remained in the hospital.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts explained that the incident stemmed from a family dispute regarding Hamad.

“...(Hamad) was dating Bryce Hendrickson's mother Tracy Hendrickson,” Chief Roberts said. “Tracy was not involved in the shooting, but was inside the residence when the shooting occurred. Bryce was upset that his mom had left his dad, and an ongoing feud had taken place. Nasser Hamad had called police, they filed a report against Bryce Hendrickson, but Hamad never went forward with seeking a restraining order with the Trumbull Prosecutors Office."

Officials are not commenting on the chain of events right before the shooting, but say they do know about posts that have been circulating on social media. They are not commenting on the posts at this time.

Bryce Hendrickson, who is still in the hospital, has a Facebook page under the name Joquin Guzman.

In posts, he allegedly calls his mom's boyfriend names, and taunts him for not wanting to fight.

In one post, he makes fun of Hamad, calling him derogatory names and making comments about Arabs.

A family friend, who didn't want to be identified, tells 21 News that the van full of people sped into the driveway on Saturday, skidded to a stop, and when the homeowner opened the door to see what was taking place outside, he was attacked.