Howland shooting suspect's bond set at $5 million

Mercer County Director of Elections Jeff Greenburg is one among a handful of election officials who will be on a panel addressing various election issues during a public hearing next week.More >>
It was the first day of testimony in the murder, rape and kidnapping trial of David Hackett. The Youngstown man is acting as his own attorney. Prosecutors showed the knife that was found near the nearly nude body of Colleena Carpenter of Columbiana County back in October of 2013. Youngstown Police Detectives say evidence shows that Hackett used that knife to stab the victim a total of 81 times after kidnapping Carpenter, giving her drugs, and raping her. Mahoning Cou...More >>
UPMC tells 21 News that it had placed a Western Pennsylvania doctor on administrative leave before he was arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where police say he was in possession of a pistol, an assault-style rifle and ammunition. Other than to say that Dr. Bryan Moles was on leave, a UMPC spokesperson would have no further comment, including information on why he was placed on leave or at which UPMC facilities he had practiced.More >>
Boardman police are investigating allegations that a woman stole $200,000 from the township business where she is employed. According to a police report, the corporate treasurer for the State Alarm office on Market Street told police that she noticed that an employee had overpaid herself by $4,500 for a two-week work period.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland's three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>
