Court document sheds light on Howland shooting

A court document details the events leading up to a shooting in Howland that claimed the life of two people and injured three others.

In court on Monday, Nasser Hamad's attorney claimed he acted in self-defense.

In an affidavit, Hamad admits to shooting all five victims, and says he even went back inside his residence to reload after emptying a magazine.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said the incident stemmed from a family dispute regarding Hamad.

“...(Hamad) was dating Bryce Hendrickson's mother Tracy Hendrickson,” Chief Roberts said. “Tracy was not involved in the shooting, but was inside the residence when the shooting occurred. Bryce was upset that his mom had left his dad, and an ongoing feud had taken place. Nasser Hamad had called police, they filed a report against Bryce Hendrickson, but Hamad never went forward with seeking a restraining order with the Trumbull Prosecutors Office."

The affidavit states there was an argument on Facebook between Hamad and Bryce Hendrickson. The affidavit states a juvenile also joined in the argument. The document says the argument boils down to threats being made by both parties.

Bryce Hendrickson, who is still in the hospital, has a Facebook page under the name Joquin Guzman.

In posts, he allegedly calls his mom's boyfriend names, and taunts him for not wanting to fight.

In one post, he makes fun of Hamad, calling him derogatory names and making comments about Arabs.

Hamad admitted to police that in the Facebook conversation he told Bryce Hendrickson and a juvenile to come to his house and posted his address. He told them to beep when they got there.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw a gold minivan with Florida license plates in Hamad's driveway. Officials say the van was riddled with bullet holes.

Police say they saw Hamad near the front entrance of his house with a firearm in his hand. They say he then walked into the house and come out without a firearm and with his hands up.

After police arrested Hamad they found a 9mm handgun.

The affidavit states that as officers were walking Hamad to the police cruiser, he shouted to Bryce Hendrickson, “That's what you get you little b****,” and, “How do you like that?”

Hamad recounted the incident to police, saying all five occupants of the vehicle — 20-year-old Joshua Williams, 19-year-old Josh Haber, 43-year-old April Trent, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson and a 17-year-old juvenile — exited the van and a fist fight ensued between Hamad and the 17-year-old. Once the fight ended, all five returned to the minivan.

Hamad also told officials he grabbed a 9mm handgun from his bedroom and left the house, stating, “I just shot them. I got tired of this s***. They've been f****** with me for a long time and they shouldn't have come over.”

After unloading the magazine, Hamad said he went back into his house and grabbed another one.

At this time, an off-duty EMT pulled up to the van because he thought it was a car wreck.

The EMT told officials when Hamad came back outside he asked what happened, and Hamad responded “I'll show you what happened” and appeared to be either loading a round into the gun or unjamming the gun. Hamad then shot into the passenger side of the van toward the female driver.

Police say Trent drove the car load of young men to the house. Trent was shot numerous times in the head, arms, chest and legs. She is still in the hospital.

Hamad told police he saw a knife in the van.

The affidavit says the juvenile and Bryce Hendrickson fled from the van. Bryce Hendrickson was shot in the face and arm. The juvenile was shot in the back.

Chief Nick Roberts said 20-year-old Joshua Williams and 19-year-old Josh Haber died in the shooting. Haber died on the scene in the van, and Williams died later at the hospital.