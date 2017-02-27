Pennsylvania cleans up after weekend winds damaged buildings

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Cleanup is underway in parts of Pennsylvania that were slammed over the weekend by high winds that destroyed buildings, took down tree limbs and killed farm animals.

The National Weather Service said Monday it has preliminarily attributed damage around Wrightsville in York County to a tornado.

A confirmed tornado also cut a 13-mile swath through the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas and was blamed for injuries to two women.

Lancaster County emergency officials estimate damage there from straight-line winds is about $7 million, with 22 structures deemed to have been severely damaged or destroyed.

A Lancaster emergency official says chickens and cattle were killed when buildings collapsed.

The front that blew through the eastern part of the state Saturday afternoon also brought reports of quarter-sized hail in Philadelphia.

