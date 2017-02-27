Man gets 2 to 5 years in toddler's accidental shooting death

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A western Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to two to five years in prison in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend's toddler son last fall.

Thirty-one-year-old Harrison Marshman Jr. of Pittsburgh apologized Monday as he was sentenced in Allegheny County. He said he prays daily for 22-month-old Josiah Taylor and the child's mother.

Marshman pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the toddler's September 2015 death.

Authorities said he saw the boy grabbing a loaded gun, so he removed the magazine, but the boy reached for the weapon a second time. They said Marshman then tried to remove a live round from the chamber but accidentally pulled the trigger.

Defense attorney Lee Rothman argued that his client had no criminal record and an intellectual disability.

