Secretary of State says three non-citizens voted in Mahoning and Trumbull counties

One month after President Donald Trump called for a “major investigation” into voter fraud, Ohio Secretary of State John Husted is saying that voter fraud in Ohio is rare.

Even so, fellow Republican Husted says his office has identified 385 non-citizens registered to vote in Ohio, and 82 of them voted in at least one election.

Nine of those non-citizens registered to vote were found in the Valley, six in Mahoning County, two in Trumbull County, and one in Columbiana County.

Two of those non-citizens actually cast votes in at least one election in Trumbull County and one voted in Mahoning County.

“In light of the national discussion about illegal voting it is important to inform our discussions with facts. The fact is voter fraud happens, it is rare and when it happens, we hold people accountable,” Secretary Husted said.

Those 82 non-citizens that are registered to vote and have cast ballots will be referred to law enforcement for further investigation and possible prosecution, according to Husted's office.

The 303 registered voters identified as non-citizens who have not cast a ballot will be sent letters both informing them that non-citizens are not eligible to vote and requesting that they cancel their registration.

A follow-up letter will be sent to any individuals that still remain on the rolls after 30 days. Any non-citizens identified that remain on the rolls after being contacted twice will then be referred to law enforcement.

Since Husted began keeping records, 126 non-U.S. Citizens have cast at least one ballot in an Ohio election including 17 in 2013, 27 in 2015 and 82 most recently,