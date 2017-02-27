U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to facts

If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digs

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill into law Wednesday that will make it easier for transgender Oregonians to update their birth certificates away from public view beginning next year.

North Dakota regulators will hold hearings later this summer to gather more information on whether the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline violated state rules during construction.

Some cities and states with legal pot are trying to make up for the toll marijuana enforcement took on minorities by giving them a better shot at joining the growing marijuana industry.

A new report traces how a short letter in a medical journal in 1980 helped sow the seeds of today's opioid epidemic by helping to convince doctors that these powerful painkillers carried less risk of addiction than they actually do.

By SADIE GURMAN and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will try to adopt "responsible policies" for enforcement of federal anti-marijuana laws and he believes violence surrounds sales of the drug in the U.S.

In a meeting with reporters Monday, Sessions said the department was reviewing an Obama administration Justice Department memo that gave states flexibility in passing marijuana laws.

Sessions says he's heard from experts that there's more violence around marijuana than "one would think." He says he doesn't think America will be a better place with "more people smoking pot."

The comments were in keeping with remarks last week from White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said the Justice Department would step up enforcement of federal law against recreational marijuana.

