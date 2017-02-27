Sessions: More violence around pot than 'one would think' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sessions: More violence around pot than 'one would think'

By SADIE GURMAN and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will try to adopt "responsible policies" for enforcement of federal anti-marijuana laws and he believes violence surrounds sales of the drug in the U.S.

In a meeting with reporters Monday, Sessions said the department was reviewing an Obama administration Justice Department memo that gave states flexibility in passing marijuana laws.

Sessions says he's heard from experts that there's more violence around marijuana than "one would think." He says he doesn't think America will be a better place with "more people smoking pot."

The comments were in keeping with remarks last week from White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said the Justice Department would step up enforcement of federal law against recreational marijuana.

