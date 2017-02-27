McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 2/27/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 2/27/17

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Basketball | Girls’ Tournament 

Division I

Stow Monroe Falls 60 Boardman 21

Division II

West Branch 49 Struthers 43

Howland 53 Southeast 61

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms