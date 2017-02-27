25 Youngstown Water Dept. employees plead guilty in Columbus

Thousands of dollars in funding has been granted to the city of Youngstown to help revitalize the abandoned gas stations in the city. The funding for brownfield site revitalization is used to help local governments redevelop vacant and unused properties. The U.S. Environmental ProtectionMore >>
Thousands of dollars in funding has been granted to the city of Youngstown to help revitalize the abandoned gas stations in the city. The funding for brownfield site revitalization is used to help local governments redevelop vacant and unused properties. The U.S. Environmental ProtectionMore >>
UPMC tells 21 News that it had placed a Western Pennsylvania doctor on administrative leave before he was arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where police say he was in possession of a pistol, an assault-style rifle and ammunition. Other than to say that Dr. Bryan Moles was on leave, a UMPC spokesperson would have no further comment, including information on why he was placed on leave or at which UPMC facilities he had practiced.More >>
UPMC tells 21 News that it had placed a Western Pennsylvania doctor on administrative leave before he was arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where police say he was in possession of a pistol, an assault-style rifle and ammunition. Other than to say that Dr. Bryan Moles was on leave, a UMPC spokesperson would have no further comment, including information on why he was placed on leave or at which UPMC facilities he had practiced.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators are battling it out in Game two of the Stanley Cup Finals.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators are battling it out in Game two of the Stanley Cup Finals.More >>
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is placing blame on drug manufacturers for Ohio's opioid addiction problem. Dewine announced Tuesday that he's taking five companies to court.More >>
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is placing blame on drug manufacturers for Ohio's opioid addiction problem. Dewine announced Tuesday that he's taking five companies to court.More >>
Children in the Shenango Valley will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Yellowstone National Park.More >>
Children in the Shenango Valley will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Yellowstone National Park.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland's three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland's three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>