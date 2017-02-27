25 Youngstown Water Dept. employees plead guilty in Columbus

"Guilty, guilty, guilty."

One Youngstown Water Department employee after another stood before a judge in Columbus at the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Twenty-five in all pleading guilty to an "unclassified misdemeanor" of filing a fraudulent application.

Defense Attorney Charlie Dunlap telling 21 News an unclassified misdemeanor is far more serious than a normal misdemeanor because it could have sent these workers to prison for up to four years, and cost them fines of up to $10,000.

Instead, because of the plea agreements worked out with the Ohio Attorney General's Office, some of the Youngstown Water Department workers have agreed to community service, others will pay a $1,000 court fine, and all are ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,000 to the city of Youngstown.

But this group is adamant they've done nothing wrong.

The water employees say they did pay for and attend a continuing education class with an instructor who tested them and dismissed them from class before their eight hours were complete.

Now sources say that instructor, Anthony Vigorito, is under investigation by the state, and part of the Youngstown workers plea deal calls for them to testify against him if needed.

Attorney Dunlap said, "Part of their agreement is, if they're subpoenaed before the grand jury or subpoenaed to court, they're to tell the truth."

The city of Youngstown's law director, Martin Hume, said what happened here should be a lesson to others.

"I'm disappointed that our city employees weren't more alert to the concerns that come up in a situation like this. If you're paying money and getting credit for something you didn't do, maybe you should recognize it wasn't appropriate," Hume said.

By coming to court and pleading guilty today, many of the workers were able to put the biggest part of this case behind them. But for some troubles still lie ahead. That's because their licenses have been revoked by the Ohio EPA and that means some could be demoted.

"Certain positions require a job licensure as a job attribute. If they don't have a license then they might be subject to a demotion, to a lower position," Hume said.

But Youngstown water commissioner Harry Johnson, III, who attended the court hearing, is standing by his staff saying, these are men he has always been able to depend on in the past and he won't give up on them now.

The Youngstown Water Department employees who pled guilty are:

Joe Guierri

Joseph Dunlap

William F. Rowe

Rick L. Adams

Jamey V. Myers

Delbert W. Fry

Christopher J. Roth

Giovan R. Gilbert

Michael J. Murphy

Bradley L. Lebo

Joseph Pasquale, Jr.

John A. Mshar

Joseph A. Morley

Brian P. Baker

Peter A. Deley, III

David Cole

Lamar E. Powell

Vincent O. Natal

Albert A. Morocco

Robert M. Kauffman

Timmie N. Bately

Edward Kimbrough

Richard M. Walski

Steve Procick

Floyd Showers * (Showers is a bricklayer who only accepted a plea agreement when prosecutors would not dismiss the case against him. Showers says while he has taken the courses he has never received any monetary benefit or raise so the Attorney General's Office will waive the restitution in his case once they confirm that with the City of Youngstown).