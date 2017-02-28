Car and semi collide in Weathersfield Township

A Newton Falls man has been sentenced to spend a little more than a month in jail for the traffic death of a bicyclist. Newton Falls Municipal Court was packed with people on Thursday, many of them wearing shirts bearing the phrase “Rest in Peace”, referring to Michael Scott Hunyady. The 19-year-old from Newton Falls died after being struck from behind while riding his bicycle along Holcomb Newton Falls Road on September 25.More >>
A Newton Falls man has been sentenced to spend a little more than a month in jail for the traffic death of a bicyclist. Newton Falls Municipal Court was packed with people on Thursday, many of them wearing shirts bearing the phrase “Rest in Peace”, referring to Michael Scott Hunyady. The 19-year-old from Newton Falls died after being struck from behind while riding his bicycle along Holcomb Newton Falls Road on September 25.More >>
Prosecutors want a judge to jail former Penn State President Graham Spanier for his conviction in hushing up suspected child sex abuse in 2001 by Jerry Sandusky.More >>
Prosecutors want a judge to jail former Penn State President Graham Spanier for his conviction in hushing up suspected child sex abuse in 2001 by Jerry Sandusky.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>