Car and semi collide in Weathersfield Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a collision between a car and a semi truck.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Salt Springs Road in Weathersfield Township right near the Interstate 80 exit.

One lane of Salt Springs Road was closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up debris from the crash. The rear passenger side of the Pontiac G6 was smashed in.

Police say no one was seriously hurt in this accident, but there was a minor injury.