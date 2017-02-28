Rulli Brothers grocery stores celebrating a 100 year milestone in the Valley

State Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash that tied up traffic at a busy Brookfield intersection. First responders were sent to the accident at Routes 82 and 7 after 1 p.m. Thursday. One person was reported to be unconscious. Eastbound 82 was shut down and traffic was blocked at Route 7 and Chestnut Ridge Road while the crash was being investigated. Stay connected with 21 News for the latest developments in this story.More >>
A Warren man pleaded not guilty to a charge filed after he allegedly kicked and killed a puppy. Maurice Brown, 23, was arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on one count of violating Ohio's law protecting companion animals. According to a police report, Brown kicked an eight week old puppy into the street after a his brother's girlfriend ordered him to leave her North Feederle Dr. SE home on May 21.
A Southington man is being treated for serious injuries after his Harley Davidson was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a motorcycle being driven by 40-year-old James Roberts struck the back of a full-size van on Painesville Warren State Road in Farmington Township Thursday morning. Troopers say the driver of the van, Edward Thomas, 69, of Warren, had missed a turn and was backing up on the road. Thomas wasn't injured.
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
