Rulli Brothers grocery stores celebrating a 100 year milestone in the Valley

Rulli Bros. has been serving the Valley as a local grocery store since 1917.

They've survived the Great Depression, many moves, and deaths in the family.

But now, as the third generation keeps the legacy alive, they're continuing to grow year after year.



"Instead of having a family of six, 10 or 20, we have a family of 20,000," said Mike Rulli.



When Rulli Bros first opened their doors in downtown Youngstown in 1917, brothers Nick, Joe & Frank Rulli were busy working in the steel mills while maintaining a roughly 38-acre farm on the east side of Youngstown.

The decision to open a storefront came after years of selling their farm's array of veggies and meat on the bustling street corners in Youngstown. Their early days were some of the best with more and more business downtown.



"The highlight of the whole experience would probably be 1928-1938. At that time we had three stores downtown and we had two restaurants and we built the uptown movie theater," said Rulli.

By the mid-1940s the original brothers passed away, it was then time for the second generation to take over.



"My father was 14-years-old and he took over the business. A lot of the politicians from downtown Youngstown actually shopped in the store, so they arranged with my Grandma Rulli to get a special driver's license from the governor of Ohio. So my dad's the only one in Ohio history to have a full license by the age of 14," said Rulli.



And now with the second and third generation are still working together. The business has two stores in Austintown and Boardman where Mike says the relationship they have with their customers is truly what makes them the proudest.



"It'll really melt your heart when you have customers come in and you'll have four or five generations; a great grandpa in his 90s, son in his 70s a grandson and great grandson and they're all shopping in his store," said Rulli



The next time you come into Rulli Bros, look for their label. They have over 100 products with all the recipes straight from the family.



"We have our recipes and we bring them to manufacturing and we say match this. They come very, very, very close, but of course, mom and grandma were the best," said Rulli.

What's the secret to their success? Some say it's their fresh options and friendly service.



"I just love the way they treat me and the meat is always good and fresh, buns are always perfect. Anything I ask for they do up for me," said customer Frank Warren.



The Rulli family is excited for this celebration of a century and if you're wondering what's in store for the next 100 years?



"This is a very short life. We're here today and gone tomorrow, so if I could just be part of preserving what my grandfather started to propel into the next 100 years and maybe my kids and grandkids could keep providing food to the people and the masses. Such an honor, it's beyond words," Rulli said.