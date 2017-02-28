Mahoning & Trumbull counties to receive state money for communit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning & Trumbull counties to receive state money for community homes

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio -

State Senator Sean O'Brien (D-Bazetta) says funds will be released by the state Controlling Board, at the request of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD), for the building of two new community homes in Trumbull County.  

In all, capital appropriations in the amount of $450,000 will be released to cover the cost of construction of the new facilities.
 
"These new facilities will be a great benefit to the disabled community in my district," said Senator O'Brien. "We need to do all we can to help those with developmental disabilities live the happy and fulfilling lives they deserve. The construction of these new homes will go a long way toward achieving that goal."
 
According to the Controlling Board capital request form, the requested funds are provided periodically for eligible community assistance projects because of terms laid out in several sections of the Ohio Administrative Code. They are secured by a 15-year participation contract between the funding recipients and the DODD.
 
"The quantity and quality of Ohio's community homes is an issue that has received a lot of attention in recent years," O'Brien said.  "Hopefully the construction of these new homes in my district will increase confidence about the commitment of state officials to improving the quality of life for those living with developmental disabilities."
 
In addition to the new home construction projects in Trumbull County, state dollars will also be released through the same capital request for the purchase of existing homes and other renovation and accessibility projects in Mahoning County and other counties as well in Ohio.

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:56:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:14:47 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:04:42 GMT
    William VanSuchWilliam VanSuch
