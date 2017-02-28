Future of Poland Municipal Forest to be discussed during public meeting Tuesday night

A second person in Trumbull county is facing possible prison time under a new Ohio law that makes abuse of a companion animal a felony criminal offense. The case involves a Warren man accused of killing a woman's pet dog. Maurice Brown, 23, appeared for arraignment Thursday in municipal court on charges that he kicked and caused the death of a six-week old puppy.More >>
Some city streets in Warren will be shut down Thursday (tonight) through Monday evening for the African American Achiever's Association Festival. The 33rd annual event gets underway Friday in Courthouse Square, and runs through Sunday. The festival celebrates African American culture and heritage with a weekend of food, rides, and entertainment.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
