Woman accused of punching nurse, state trooper during Mercer County DUI investigation

A woman is in jail on $50,000 bond after she allegedly punched a nurse and a state trooper during a DUI investigation.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of February 19 when state police say Cheryl Hawkins, 61, was detained on suspicion of driving while under the influence following a phone complaint and crash.

According to the state trooper's report, Hawkins was taken to the Grove City Hospital for evaluation after the accident on Jackson Center-Polk Road in Worth Township, just after midnight on the 19th.

While at the hospital, she allegedly kicked and punched a nurse and the trooper.

Hawkins is charged with DUI, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

She remains in the Mercer County jail.