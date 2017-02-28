US consumer confidence rises to highest level since 2001

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

A prosecutor says a North Carolina minister "directed and participated in" the beating of church member who says the assault was meant to expel his "homosexual demons.".

Records show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year left behind a note in which he urged his family to stop being 'moderate' Muslims.

Cell phone video taken inside a Texas car dealership shows two bounty hunters approaching a fugitive from Minnesota with their guns drawn before the three shot each other dead in a hail of bullets.

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer confidence climbed to the highest level in more than 15 years, good news for the economy.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 114.8 in February from 111.6 in January and the highest since July 2001.The index measures both consumers' assessment of current conditions and their expectations for the future. Both improved in February.

"Overall, consumers expect the economy to continue expanding in the months ahead," said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators for the business group.

Americans have been in a sunny mood since the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump ended a divisive presidential campaign and increased the odds of a tax cut and a repeal of President Barack Obama's health care law. The stock market has also surged since the election. The Dow Jones industrial average closed Monday at a record high for the 12th straight time.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, noted that confidence among those younger than 35 actually fell in February.

"It's not hard to see why younger people, who are less likely to own stocks, more likely to have voted (for Democratic candidate Hillary) Clinton, and are more likely to rely on Obamacare than older people, would be less confident," he wrote in a research report.

Economists closely monitor consumers' mood because their spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew at a sluggish 1.9 percent annual pace from October through December. But consumer spending expanded at a healthy 3 percent annual rate.

