US home prices rise in December at fastest pace in a year

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.

Shulkin stresses 'lot of work to do' to fix beleaguered VA

Shulkin stresses 'lot of work to do' to fix beleaguered VA

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

A prosecutor says a North Carolina minister "directed and participated in" the beating of church member who says the assault was meant to expel his "homosexual demons.".

A prosecutor says a North Carolina minister "directed and participated in" the beating of church member who says the assault was meant to expel his "homosexual demons.".

'Am I going to die?' Gay man testifies at church trial

'Am I going to die?' Gay man testifies at church trial

Records show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year left behind a note in which he urged his family to stop being 'moderate' Muslims.

Records show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year left behind a note in which he urged his family to stop being 'moderate' Muslims.

Cell phone video taken inside a Texas car dealership shows two bounty hunters approaching a fugitive from Minnesota with their guns drawn before the three shot each other dead in a hail of bullets.

Cell phone video taken inside a Texas car dealership shows two bounty hunters approaching a fugitive from Minnesota with their guns drawn before the three shot each other dead in a hail of bullets.

Bodycam video from police captures automatic gunfire and patrons running from a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub.

Bodycam video from police captures automatic gunfire and patrons running from a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub.

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home prices rose in December from a year earlier at the fastest pace in 11 months, as prospective buyers bid against each other for a limited supply of available property.

The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday , increased 5.6 percent, the most since January 2016.

The price gain reflects the healthy pace of home sales, which increased in January to the fastest level in a decade. Steady job gains and growing consumer confidence have encouraged more people to take the plunge and look for a home.

Still, mortgage rates have risen since last fall, and with prices also increasing, homes are becoming less affordable. A measure of pending home sales declined in January, a sign that final sales may soon fall as well.

Several Western cities continued to see the fastest increases nationwide: Prices in Seattle jumped 10.8 percent in December from a year earlier, while they rose 10 percent in Portland and 8.9 percent in Denver.

The Case-Shiller index covers roughly half of U.S. homes. The index measures prices compared with those in January 2000 and creates a three-month moving average. The December figures are the latest available.

David Blitzer, director of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones, said that adjusted for inflation, home prices nationwide rose 3.8 percent last year. That's higher than the average annual rate of 1.3 percent since 1975, but within normal historical ranges, he added.

"Home prices are rising, but the speed is not alarming," Blitzer said.

Mortgage rates could upend the mostly healthy trends in housing in the coming months. The rise in home sales last month may have reflected a rush of buyers trying to get ahead of higher borrowing costs.

The interest rate on the 10-year Treasury note and mortgage rates have increased since the presidential election, as investors anticipate faster growth and inflation under President Trump. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 4.16 percent last week, about a half-point higher than last year's average of 3.65 percent.

That's still historically low, however. The 30-year rate has averaged 6.4 percent since 1990, Blitzer said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.