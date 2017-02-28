Students questioned after Niles McKinley High School threat

Investigators say a threat scrawled on a girl's restroom wall at Niles McKinley High School made no mention of a bomb.

Instead, according to Niles Police Captain Marshall, the message written in a stall in an upstairs restroom threatened that school should be called off “or else”.

After the discovery of the message at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the school was locked down.

A sweep of the building was not conducted because the message contained no threat of a bomb, according to police.

Capt. Miles says that officials have interviewed more than a dozen students who were in the area of the restroom at the estimated time that the threat was written.

“It's just something unfortunate in our district that we've had to deal with. Probably way too much,” said School Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen.

The lockdown was in effect for approximately two hours.