Students questioned after Niles McKinley High School threat - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Students questioned after Niles McKinley High School threat

Posted: Updated:
NILES, Ohio -

Investigators say a threat scrawled on a girl's restroom wall at Niles McKinley High School made no mention of a bomb.

Instead, according to Niles Police Captain Marshall, the message written in a stall in an upstairs restroom threatened that school should be called off “or else”.

After the discovery of the message at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the school was locked down.

A sweep of the building was not conducted because the message contained no threat of a bomb, according to police.

Capt. Miles says that officials have interviewed more than a dozen students who were in the area of the restroom at the estimated time that the threat was written.

“It's just something unfortunate in our district that we've had to deal with. Probably way too much,” said School Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen.

The lockdown was in effect for approximately two hours.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump pulling US from global climate pact, dismaying allies

    Trump pulling US from global climate pact, dismaying allies

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:33:34 GMT
    President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More >>
    President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More >>

  • Springfield Local student accepted to Air Force Academy

    Springfield Local student accepted to Air Force Academy

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:31:04 GMT
    A Springfield Local student's lifelong dream could soon be realized. A recognition ceremony was held Thursday for Springfield Local senior, Russell Seymour. Seymour is the first student from the district to to accepted into the Air Force Academy. He was nominated by Congressman Bill Johnson and Senator Rob Portman. Seymour wants to be a pilot and a mechanical engineer. "So many kids apply but only 1200 are accepted each year so the stakes are set high. All the kids who go th...More >>
    A Springfield Local student's lifelong dream could soon be realized. A recognition ceremony was held Thursday for Springfield Local senior, Russell Seymour. Seymour is the first student from the district to to accepted into the Air Force Academy. He was nominated by Congressman Bill Johnson and Senator Rob Portman. Seymour wants to be a pilot and a mechanical engineer. "So many kids apply but only 1200 are accepted each year so the stakes are set high. All the kids who go th...More >>

  • Veterans and military flying Allegiant offered free services

    Veterans and military flying Allegiant offered free services

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:21:54 GMT

    A new partnership between the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and Allegiant Air will provide current and former members of the military with special perks. The “Allegiant Honors” program, announced on Thursday, will provide  members and veterans of the United States military with free services when they fly with Allegiant. 

    More >>

    A new partnership between the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and Allegiant Air will provide current and former members of the military with special perks. The “Allegiant Honors” program, announced on Thursday, will provide  members and veterans of the United States military with free services when they fly with Allegiant. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms