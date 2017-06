Police: Pennsylvania nurse recorded videos of naked patients

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania nurse recorded videos of naked female patients.

Lower Makefield police say 45-year-old James Close, of Abington, who works at Penn Medicine Dermatology, was arrested on Feb. 13 after a 17-year-old patient noticed a phone on the ground had been recording her while naked.

Investigators say they found more than a dozen videos on the suspect's phone of the underage girl and other patients after obtaining a search warrant.

Police say the videos date from Jan. 18 until Feb 13.

The suspect is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility. A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

It's not known if Close has a lawyer.

