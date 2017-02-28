Ex-doctor gets 6½ years for explicit pics of 15-year-old

By JOE MANDAK

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A former physician who lost his medical license over a sex-for-pills case in 2002 has been sentenced to 6½ years in prison for trying to obtain explicit cellphone pictures of a 15-year-old girl.

A federal judge on Tuesday approved the term agreed upon by prosecutors and the attorney representing 61-year-old Robert Franzino.

Franzino was arrested by state authorities in March on charges that he set up a sexual encounter with the 15-year-old. Federal prosecutors took over the case and charged him with enticing the girl into an underage sexual relationship, which carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Defense attorney Stanton Levenson said his client agreed to plead guilty to the lesser related charge in November to avoid a potentially longer sentence.

