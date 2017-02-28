Rep. Tim Ryan says he won't run for Ohio governor

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan announced on Tuesday that he will not be a candidate for Ohio Governor in 2018.

Ryan, who made national headlines when he challenged Rep. Nancy Pelosi for House Minority Leader, expressed interest in running for governor.

Ryan released the following statement on his Facebook page:

"When I entered politics, I made a commitment to make every decision based on what I thought would most improve the lives of citizens in my community, my state and my country. As I consider how best to continue to serve, this commitment remains my guiding light. I love the district I represent. It’s where I was born and raised. The community here inspires me each and every day. Together we have dealt with tough economic times but never lost our collective spirit. Representing my friends and neighbors continues to be the greatest honor of my life.

Constituents in my district are at the forefront of an economic transformation that has hollowed out our nation’s middle class. As I’ve considered how best to address these challenges, the more I’ve appreciated how much they are national issues that require national solutions. That is why, while I have been truly humbled by the encouragement I’ve received to run for Governor of Ohio, I believe the best way to serve my community, my state and my country is to remain in the United States Congress. There, I believe I can channel the support I’ve received through my positions on the Appropriations Committee and Defense Subcommittee to fight back against wrong-headed policies and champion the kinds of solutions that would have a real impact for American families.

With the perspective of my district and the voices of my constituents, I am eager to work with my colleagues to craft a vision for a future of hope, prosperity, and equality for every single American. We can no longer leave individuals, communities, or entire regions behind. Until we step up to this challenge, our nation will continue to be vulnerable to slick-talking charlatans willing to tell people what they want to hear while only benefiting Wall Street and wealthy donors. I remain hopeful though because I know that the Democratic Party, the historic champions of the great American middle class and equality for all, is ready to face this obstacle head on. That is why I will focus my efforts on electing Democrats who are ready to be middle class champions for communities like mine.

I’m confident Ohio Democrats will stick together and upend the disastrous Republican one party rule in Ohio that has cost jobs, allowed our communities to be ravaged by opiods, and failed to educate our children. Democrats are fortunate to have a wealth of talent in Ohio, and I look forward to helping Senator Sherrod Brown and all Democratic nominees win their elections in 2018."

Fellow Democrat, State Senator Joe Schiavone has expressed interest in running for the governor's spot.

Governor John Kasich has reached the end of his term limit.

Republican Lt. Governor Mary Taylor has put together a committee to test the waters before officially announcing her candidacy for governor.

Other possible GOP candidates include. Attorney General Mike Dewine and Secretary of State Jon Husted.