Rep. Tim Ryan says he won't run for Ohio governor

The physican with ties to Mercer County arrested at the Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel appeared in court Thursday.More >>
It was an emotional time in court on Thursday as a Newton Falls man was sentenced for hitting and killing a bicyclist. The Newton Falls courtroom was packed with family members of Michael Hunyady. The 19-year-old was hit and killed as he was riding his bicycle eastbound on Holcomb Newton Falls Road on September 25th of 2016. But on this day, Donald Bryant, the man who hit him, prepared to be sentenced on charges of vehicular homicide based on negligence, ...More >>
A new partnership between the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and Allegiant Air will provide current and former members of the military with special perks. The “Allegiant Honors” program, announced on Thursday, will provide members and veterans of the United States military with free services when they fly with Allegiant.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
