Rep. Tim Ryan says he won't run for Ohio governor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rep. Tim Ryan says he won't run for Ohio governor

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan announced on Tuesday that he will not be a candidate for Ohio Governor in 2018.

Ryan, who made national headlines when he challenged Rep. Nancy Pelosi for House Minority Leader, expressed interest in running for governor.

Ryan released the following statement on his Facebook page:

"When I entered politics, I made a commitment to make every decision based on what I thought would most improve the lives of citizens in my community, my state and my country. As I consider how best to continue to serve, this commitment remains my guiding light. I love the district I represent. It’s where I was born and raised. The community here inspires me each and every day. Together we have dealt with tough economic times but never lost our collective spirit. Representing my friends and neighbors continues to be the greatest honor of my life.

Constituents in my district are at the forefront of an economic transformation that has hollowed out our nation’s middle class. As I’ve considered how best to address these challenges, the more I’ve appreciated how much they are national issues that require national solutions. That is why, while I have been truly humbled by the encouragement I’ve received to run for Governor of Ohio, I believe the best way to serve my community, my state and my country is to remain in the United States Congress. There, I believe I can channel the support I’ve received through my positions on the Appropriations Committee and Defense Subcommittee to fight back against wrong-headed policies and champion the kinds of solutions that would have a real impact for American families.

With the perspective of my district and the voices of my constituents, I am eager to work with my colleagues to craft a vision for a future of hope, prosperity, and equality for every single American. We can no longer leave individuals, communities, or entire regions behind. Until we step up to this challenge, our nation will continue to be vulnerable to slick-talking charlatans willing to tell people what they want to hear while only benefiting Wall Street and wealthy donors. I remain hopeful though because I know that the Democratic Party, the historic champions of the great American middle class and equality for all, is ready to face this obstacle head on. That is why I will focus my efforts on electing Democrats who are ready to be middle class champions for communities like mine.

I’m confident Ohio Democrats will stick together and upend the disastrous Republican one party rule in Ohio that has cost jobs, allowed our communities to be ravaged by opiods, and failed to educate our children. Democrats are fortunate to have a wealth of talent in Ohio, and I look forward to helping Senator Sherrod Brown and all Democratic nominees win their elections in 2018."

Fellow Democrat, State Senator Joe Schiavone has expressed interest in running for the governor's spot.

Governor John Kasich has reached the end of his term limit.

Republican Lt. Governor Mary Taylor has put together a committee to test the waters before officially announcing her candidacy for governor.

Other possible GOP candidates include. Attorney General Mike Dewine and Secretary of State Jon Husted.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPMC doctor arrested at Trump hotel answers to charges

    UPMC doctor arrested at Trump hotel answers to charges

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:05:04 GMT
    Dr. Bryan MolesDr. Bryan Moles

    The physican with ties to Mercer County arrested at the Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel appeared in court Thursday.

    More >>

    The physican with ties to Mercer County arrested at the Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel appeared in court Thursday.

    More >>

  • Trump pulling US from global climate pact, dismaying allies

    Trump pulling US from global climate pact, dismaying allies

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:04:44 GMT
    President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More >>
    President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More >>

  • Family addresses driver sentenced for death of Newton Falls cyclist

    Family addresses driver sentenced for death of Newton Falls cyclist

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:37:33 GMT
    Michael HunyadyMichael Hunyady

    It was an emotional time in court on Thursday as a Newton Falls man was sentenced for hitting and killing a bicyclist. The Newton Falls courtroom was packed with family members of Michael Hunyady.   The 19-year-old was hit and killed as he was riding his bicycle eastbound on Holcomb Newton Falls Road on September 25th of 2016. But on this day, Donald Bryant, the man who hit him, prepared to be sentenced on charges of vehicular homicide based on negligence, ...

    More >>

    It was an emotional time in court on Thursday as a Newton Falls man was sentenced for hitting and killing a bicyclist. The Newton Falls courtroom was packed with family members of Michael Hunyady.   The 19-year-old was hit and killed as he was riding his bicycle eastbound on Holcomb Newton Falls Road on September 25th of 2016. But on this day, Donald Bryant, the man who hit him, prepared to be sentenced on charges of vehicular homicide based on negligence, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms