Patrol: Ohio driver fled crash, died in culvert where he hid

Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
A former central Ohio bus driver has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of leaving a developmentally disabled woman inside a parked bus on a scorching day.More >>
A former central Ohio bus driver has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of leaving a developmentally disabled woman inside a parked bus on a scorching day.More >>
A trial date has been set for the man facing two murder charges and several other counts after a Cincinnati nightclub gunbattle.More >>
A trial date has been set for a man charged in connection with a gunbattle at a Cincinnati nightclub that left two people dead and 15 others injured.More >>
Authorities have identified two 14-year-old girls who were killed when a car struck them and a 15-year-old boy in Ohio over the weekend.More >>
Authorities have identified two 14-year-old girls who were killed when a car struck them and a 15-year-old boy in Ohio over the weekend.More >>
With jury selection on hold, the judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial has scheduled a hearing to discuss news media access.More >>
With jury selection on hold, the judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial has scheduled a hearing to discuss news media access.More >>
A Pennsylvania vocational school teacher has been suspended and charged with molesting seven male students in class and elsewhere in the school.More >>
A Pennsylvania vocational school teacher has been suspended and charged with molesting seven male students in class and elsewhere in the school.More >>
Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old man tried to strangle his 7-year-old sister before she was found near death with a plastic bag over her head.More >>
Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old man tried to strangle his 7-year-old sister before she was found near death with a plastic bag over her head.More >>
Philadelphia police are looking for a man who beat a woman unconscious then tried stuffing her in a trash bag - all across the street from a hospital.More >>
Philadelphia police are looking for a man who beat a woman unconscious then tried stuffing her in a trash bag - all across the street from a hospital.More >>
A woman who police say told them she shot her two children to save them from the world's evils has been charged with aggravated murder.More >>
A woman who police say told them she shot her two children to save them from the world's evils has been charged with aggravated murder.More >>
Authorities say the body of a missing kayaker has been recovered in a lake in central Ohio.More >>
Authorities say the body of a missing kayaker has been recovered in a lake in central Ohio.More >>
A Cincinnati judge has postponed jury selection because of news media challenges to her restrictions for the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.More >>
A Cincinnati judge has postponed jury selection because of news media challenges to her restrictions for the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>