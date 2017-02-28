Sharpsville woman sentenced for sex assault on 10-year-old girl - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharpsville woman sentenced for sex assault on 10-year-old girl

Carissa Vadala Carissa Vadala
MERCER, Pa. -

ADVISORY: The following story contains elements of a sexual nature which some readers may find disturbing.

A Sharpsville woman is going to prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, then recording the acts on video and sending it to other people.

On Monday, Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher St. John handed down a sentence of six to 20 years in prison to Carissa Lee Vadala.

The 20-year-old woman pleaded guilty in November to 15 charges including aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, photographing or filming a sex act, disseminating photos or films of child sex acts, sexual exploitation of children, indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and child endangering.

The charges were filed in June following an investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Child Predator Section.

Evidence in the case included video that investigators say shows a woman inserting objects in the 10-year-old girl's vagina and anus.

The criminal complaint also alleges that the suspect also performed oral sex on the child.

The charges were filed following a child pornography investigation that began in South Carolina and led South Pymatuning Township Police to search Vadala's Anchorage Road home.

Vadala is also required to register as a tier three sex offender for the rest of her life.

