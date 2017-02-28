Former Leonard Kirtz School aide pleads not guilty to child enda - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Leonard Kirtz School aide pleads not guilty to child endangering

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A former aide at the Leonard Kirtz School has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges for allegedly handing out excessive discipline to two mentally challenged students.

Audrey Johntony, 34, of Austintown was booked into the Mahoning County jail after appearing in court Tuesday to answer four counts of endangering children and one count of assault.

Investigators say Johntony was supervising lunchtime at the school in Austintown last March when two boys, aged seven and nine, were refusing to eat.

Johntony was charged with endangering and assault for allegedly grabbing the hand of the nine-year-old and slapping him in the face three times using his own hand.

According to the prosecutor's office, Johntony grabbed the arm of the seven-year-old and forced his head down onto the table.

Johntony, who has been freed from jail on her own recognizance, is no longer an aide at the school.

