Former Leonard Kirtz School aide pleads not guilty to child endangering

During the second week of June, Mill Creek MetroParks will offer its first ever Youth Recreational & Sports Camp at the Wick Recreation Area. It is open to kids between the age of six and 15. No experience in sports is required to participate. Each day, instructors and coaches will be teaching kids the fundamentals of golf, volleyball, tennis and baseball.More >>
If you get caught speeding or violating other traffic laws on Valley interstate highways, it is most likely that you are being pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.More >>
A second person in Trumbull county is facing possible prison time under a new Ohio law that makes abuse of a companion animal a felony criminal offense. The case involves a Warren man accused of killing a woman's pet dog. Maurice Brown, 23, appeared for arraignment Thursday in municipal court on charges that he kicked and caused the death of a six-week old puppy.More >>
The physican with ties to Mercer County arrested at the Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel appeared in court Thursday.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
