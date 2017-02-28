Investigators look for person behind Champion Middle School bomb - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Investigators look for person behind Champion Middle School bomb threat

Posted: Updated:
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

Officials say they are questioning a female student in connection with a bomb threat found written in a bathroom prompted at Champion Middle School on Tuesday.

According to the school, a staff member discovered a message written by a student in one of the girls' bathroom stalls stating a bomb would go off in the building at a specified time.

The message was discovered after the time outlined in the threat.

Based on the information contained in the message, school officials said they decided not to evacuate the building, but did initiate a lockdown and conducted a building-wide sweep.

School officials say they are reviewing surveillance video and have checked handwriting samples of the girls using the restroom during the window of time when the message was written.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay

    Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:34:24 GMT
    President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More >>
    President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More >>

  • Mill Creek Park to offer youth recreational and sports camp

    Mill Creek Park to offer youth recreational and sports camp

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:58:23 GMT

    During the second week of June, Mill Creek MetroParks will offer its first ever Youth Recreational & Sports Camp at the Wick Recreation Area.   It is open to kids between the age of six and 15.  No experience in sports is required to participate.   Each day, instructors and coaches will be teaching kids the fundamentals of golf, volleyball, tennis and baseball. 

    More >>

    During the second week of June, Mill Creek MetroParks will offer its first ever Youth Recreational & Sports Camp at the Wick Recreation Area.   It is open to kids between the age of six and 15.  No experience in sports is required to participate.   Each day, instructors and coaches will be teaching kids the fundamentals of golf, volleyball, tennis and baseball. 

    More >>

  • UPDATED

    Bill would let Boardman, Austintown and Canfield police give tickets on interstates

    Bill would let Boardman, Austintown and Canfield police give tickets on interstates

    If you get caught speeding or violating other traffic laws on Valley interstate highways, it is most likely that you are being pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

    More >>

    If you get caught speeding or violating other traffic laws on Valley interstate highways, it is most likely that you are being pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms