Investigators look for person behind Champion Middle School bomb threat

Officials say they are questioning a female student in connection with a bomb threat found written in a bathroom prompted at Champion Middle School on Tuesday.

According to the school, a staff member discovered a message written by a student in one of the girls' bathroom stalls stating a bomb would go off in the building at a specified time.

The message was discovered after the time outlined in the threat.

Based on the information contained in the message, school officials said they decided not to evacuate the building, but did initiate a lockdown and conducted a building-wide sweep.

School officials say they are reviewing surveillance video and have checked handwriting samples of the girls using the restroom during the window of time when the message was written.