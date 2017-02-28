State Sen. Schiavoni to run for Ohio Governor

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says he will campaign for Governor of Ohio.

The Democrat from Boardman said, now that Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has decided not to enter the governor's race, he believes the time is right.

"People ask me, are you seriously considering running for governor, and I say yes. So tomorrow we're going to get out a statement and make it official. Today, Tim Ryan made his announcement and I didn't want to drop an announcement on top of an announcement. Let him get clear and let him have conversations with everybody, I had a conversation with him," Schiavoni said.

The senator says he has been traveling the state, building relationships, and telling people what he would do if he was fortunate enough to be elected the Governor of Ohio.

He says it will be a major endeavor and a lot of hard work, but he won't let it stop him from still doing his best as minority leader.