Youngstown woman says step-son choked her, threw dog

Youngstown police are investigating claims made by a woman who says she was assaulted by her step-son, who also “slammed” the family dog to the ground.

Preston May, 18, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of domestic violence on Monday following his arrest by Youngstown police.

A woman tells police that she and May, who is her step-son, were arguing in the kitchen of her Selma Avenue home and said she feared for her life when he put his hands around her neck.

She says May then picked up the family dog and slammed the animal to the ground.

The police report did not indicate if the dog was injured, but the woman told officers she was interested in talking to humane investigators.

May left the house but returned two hours later.

Police found him hiding in a basement closet and took him into custody.

May is scheduled to be arraigned via video in Youngstown Municipal Court on Wednesday.