Youngstown woman says step-son choked her, threw dog

Eastwood Field kicked off a carnival tonight for an organization called Hannah's Vision. Hannah's Vision was created in honor of a little girl who has been fighting an inoperable brain tumor for the past year. Hannah's mother says they want to give other families in their situation the help they've been able to receive.More >>
A Youngstown Police Officer has been arrested on 10 criminal charges after a secret indictment was issued against him on May 25. Arthur Carter, who has been on paid administrative leave since October, faces five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful conduct with a minor.More >>
The physician with ties to Mercer County arrested at the Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel appeared in court Thursday. Dr. Bryan Moles was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities say he had several guns in his possession and was acting suspiciously. Police have charged Moles with drug possession and weapons charges after they found an assault riffle and pistol in his vehicle parked outside the hotel.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
