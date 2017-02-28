Youngstown woman says step-son choked her, threw dog - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown woman says step-son choked her, threw dog

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are investigating claims made by a woman who says she was assaulted by her step-son, who also “slammed” the family dog to the ground.

Preston May, 18, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of domestic violence on Monday following his arrest by Youngstown police.

A woman tells police that she and May, who is her step-son, were arguing in the kitchen of her Selma Avenue home and said she feared for her life when he put his hands around her neck.

She says May then picked up the family dog and slammed the animal to the ground.

The police report did not indicate if the dog was injured, but the woman told officers she was interested in talking to humane investigators.

May left the house but returned two hours later.

Police found him hiding in a basement closet and took him into custody.

May is scheduled to be arraigned via video in Youngstown Municipal Court on Wednesday.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Documents: Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel spoke of McVeigh

    Documents: Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel spoke of McVeigh

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:04:46 GMT
    A physician and Navy veteran arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle in his car is expected to make an initial court appearance.More >>
    A physician and Navy veteran arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle in his car is expected to make an initial court appearance.More >>

  • The Latest: Warriors lead 35-30 after 1st quarter of Game 1

    The Latest: Warriors lead 35-30 after 1st quarter of Game 1

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:55:46 GMT
    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year's highly anticipated NBA Finals.More >>
    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year's highly anticipated NBA Finals.More >>

  • Hannah's Vision kicks off with carnival at Eastwood Field

    Hannah's Vision kicks off with carnival at Eastwood Field

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:55:30 GMT

    Eastwood Field kicked off a carnival tonight for an organization called Hannah's Vision. Hannah's Vision was created in honor of a little girl who has been fighting an inoperable brain tumor for the past year. Hannah's mother says they want to give other families in their situation the help they've been able to receive.

    More >>

    Eastwood Field kicked off a carnival tonight for an organization called Hannah's Vision. Hannah's Vision was created in honor of a little girl who has been fighting an inoperable brain tumor for the past year. Hannah's mother says they want to give other families in their situation the help they've been able to receive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms