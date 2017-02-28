Police investigate 'explicit' video of East Palestine student

Police are working to determine if charges will be filed after it was discovered that a sexually explicit video of a female East Palestine High School student was being circulated.

The video was discovered by a student who doesn't attend the school.

Authorities learned that the video has been passed on to other people.

“I can tell you at the close of the day yesterday, our high school principal was made aware of a situation that he felt was important to involve the police. So he did so immediately and from that point, we've just been supporting the investigation,” said East Palestine School Superintendent Traci Hostetler.

East Palestine Police Chief Kevin Dickey said, "It's an explicit video of a female student that had apparently gotten out and is being passed around to different students."

Under Ohio law, a person sharing or possessing sexually explicit photos of anyone under 18 can be charged with disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile even if the person circulating those images is a juvenile.

“It's very serious. They need to understand. Once a photograph or video is put out into cyberspace, it is out there forever. It cannot be recalled. Simply because they delete it from their account or anything like that. It's still out there and they can't call it back,” said Chief Dickey.

As part of the police investigation, cell phones have been confiscated from 27 students who may have received or sent the video.

Chief Dickey confirms they do not have the permission of the student's parents to confiscate the phones, but they will need a search warrant to see if any of the phones have the criminal material they're looking for.

Detectives plan to meet with students and their parents soon, but say the investigation could be a lengthy one.