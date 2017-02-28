Glenwood Middle School students grow lettuce served for lunch

The Chemical Bank & Braking Point Recovery Center Youngstown Marathon drives to support the community by bringing runners from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, in addition to professional runners from around the country together in beautiful Youngstown, Ohio. Click the link for more details.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.
A former central Ohio bus driver has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of leaving a developmentally disabled woman inside a parked bus on a scorching day.
A trial date has been set for the man facing two murder charges and several other counts after a Cincinnati nightclub gunbattle.
Authorities have identified two 14-year-old girls who were killed when a car struck them and a 15-year-old boy in Ohio over the weekend.
With jury selection on hold, the judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial has scheduled a hearing to discuss news media access.
A Pennsylvania vocational school teacher has been suspended and charged with molesting seven male students in class and elsewhere in the school.
Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old man tried to strangle his 7-year-old sister before she was found near death with a plastic bag over her head.
Philadelphia police are looking for a man who beat a woman unconscious then tried stuffing her in a trash bag - all across the street from a hospital.
A woman who police say told them she shot her two children to save them from the world's evils has been charged with aggravated murder.
Authorities say the body of a missing kayaker has been recovered in a lake in central Ohio.
A Cincinnati judge has postponed jury selection because of news media challenges to her restrictions for the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
