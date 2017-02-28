Glenwood Middle School students grow lettuce served for lunch

Even though it's been warmer than normal this February, the conditions outside aren't right just yet for growing a garden.

That's why staff and students at Glenwood Middle School set up shop inside. Lettuce grown in their science closet has made its way onto the menu in the school's cafeteria.

"We are trying to do as fresh and as local as we can. How much fresher can you get," said Natalie Winkle the food service director with Boardman Local Schools.

Glenwood's 8th graders have been learning about hydroponics, which is the method of growing plants without soil. About a month ago, the teachers took it upon themselves to throw lettuce seeds into their system.

"It wasn't always intentionally just for food, but plants in general. But we realized there was a huge disconnect. So, we wanted to get something that would help kids realize all the different kinds of foods, where it comes from; more connection to nature and how plants grow," said science teacher Scott Lenhart with Glenwood Middle School.

Within weeks, the seeds started to sprout. Once mature, the lettuce was sent down to the cafeteria to be used in their turkey club sandwiches.

"Studies show that if kids have more responsibility in growing it and producing it and helping with it, they are more likely to taste it and eat it," said Winkle.

"I think for a lot of kids it is almost like magic. Food just shows up at the grocery store and they have no idea that it is things that they can do at home," said Lenhart.

The school hopes to continue growing produce for the cafeteria next year. They've secured a grant to install raised beds outside in the courtyard. The hope is to grow plants in the hydroponic system and transplant them outside.

