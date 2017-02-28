Smart roads will connect Ohio vehicles

The way people drive could soon change. In fact, people may not be driving at all in the near future.

Truck accidents are all too plentiful on our highways and tragically many can be fatal.

Someone driving behind the wheel only has a second to react to a roadway danger and sometimes the human mind can't react fast enough.

So now the state is looking at eliminating the human element in driving altogether.

"If we look at connected vehicle technology, or vehicle infrastructure technology, we can push information as far as road conditions, work zones, traffic incidents out there. We can closely more manage congestion instead of monitor it. Right now we just monitor congestion out there," said Jim Barna, Chief Engineer for O.D.O.T.

The state is investing $15 million to install advanced highway technology along a 35 mile stretch of U.S. Route 33 that connects Columbus with East Liberty, Ohio.

Fiber optics will be installed so state vehicles and some trucks can transmit and receive information so a driver won't even be needed.

That means you'll start to see the platooning of vehicles in this corridor.

Engineers say this will change the way you see trucks driving on the highway because right now there has to be about 500 feet between trucks in order to drive safely.

With this new system, they only have to be 40 feet apart. They say it's going to improve safety and fuel efficiency.

Platooning is when you have many trucks in a line. They all communicate with each other. So if the first truck uses a brake, then all the trucks automatically brake at the same time.

And if a car or truck senses a spot of ice, the car will send that location to the fiber network which will then alert all the cars behind you to automatically react and watch out for that spot.

And that's not all.

"That fiber would feed us at the traffic management center to deploy de-icing equipment to that location," said Barna.

Everything will be connected. The cars, the roads and the state and emergency vehicles.

The Smart Mobility Corridor will be set up later this year with the technology then moving to the Ohio Turnpike and then Interstate 90 from Cleveland to the Pennsylvania line in the coming years.