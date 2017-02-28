Chevy Cruze tops class in Consumer Reports annual car issue

“Big car virtues in a small car package” that's how Consumer Reports describes the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze in its annual issue ranking the top ten best cars of 2017.

This year, the Cruze dethroned the Subaru Impreza, which has spent the last six years as king of the compact and small car categories.

Although average in customer satisfaction, the fuel efficient Cruze is rated well above average when it comes to reliability in the latest survey.

“The Cruze takes the best attributes of Chevrolet's accomplished Malibu and Impala, as well as the brand's familiar styling, and trucks them into a more maneuverable and fuel-efficient package.” says Consumer Reports.

Calling the small car smooth-riding and budget-friendly, Consumer Reports says the Cruze bested the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla.

“The Cruze is impressive. With such a smooth ride and quiet interior, it feels like a much larger car, and reliability has been solid right out of the gate,” said Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ director of automotive testing.

The glowing review comes as the Cruze struggles to regain its former reputation as General Motors' top-selling car.

GM just cut the third shift that makes the cars in Lordstown, saying that consumer preference has shifted to crossovers and SUV's.

CR’s 2017 Top Picks By Category:

SUBCOMPACT CAR: Toyota Yaris iA ($17,570) Developed by Mazda, launched by Scion, and now marketed as a Toyota, the Yaris iA proves that subcompact cars can delight. A different model from the Toyota Yaris hatchback, the frisky iA sedan stands out in a segment filled with insubstantial models.

COMPACT HYBRID: Toyota Prius ($27,323) The car that pioneered the hybrid movement and defined fuel efficiency for four model generations still stands tall as an innovative green machine. Its fuel economy in CR’s test was a staggering 52-mpg overall—the highest the organization has ever recorded in a car that doesn’t plug in. The Prius also touts excellent reliability, a remarkable accomplishment given the inherent complexity of its hybrid powertrain.

LUXURY SUV: Audi Q7 ($68,695) The seven-passenger Q7 is the highest-rated SUV CR has recently tested. Sumptuous and pampering, it feels more like a luxury sedan than an SUV. Despite its generous size, the Q7 has genuine agility, with road-hugging chops, a settled ride, and excellent brakes.

SPORTS CAR: Mazda MX-5 Miata ($29,905) For the second straight year, the MX-5 Miata retains its spot for CR’s Top Pick. Its alchemical formula has been honed since 1990, with the core ingredients consistently being a pliant four-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, sharp handling, and light weight.

SMALL SUV: Subaru Forester ($27,145) The Subaru Forester sets the standard for small SUVs, combining relatively roomy packaging, fuel efficiency, solid reliability, and easy access. Large windows and a boxy shape maximize room for passengers and gear in sharp contrast to style trends exhibited by competitors that compromise practicality. Performance is decent from the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and fuel economy is excellent at 26 mpg overall.

MIDSIZED SUV: Toyota Highlander ($41,169). In this competitive segment, midsized SUVs have to do it all well, and none do it better than the Toyota Highlander. Throw in good performance, fuel economy, and long-term reliability, and Highlander’s appeal is clear. The 2017 update sees 25 more horsepower for the V6 engine, two additional gears and advanced safety equipment made standard. In other words, this gem of an SUV has all the right moves.

COMPACT PICKUP TRUCK: Honda Ridgeline ($36,480) Innovation abounds in this suburbia-targeted pickup, proving that trucks can be both refined and versatile. The Ridgeline isn’t up for big-time towing or off-road adventures, but this smartly designed truck more than makes up for that with other benefits. The lockable in-bed trunk and dual-mode tailgate add to its flexibility. Many truck buyers dream of a large, rugged behemoth, but the Ridgeline excels at the factors most noncommercial drivers with weekend warrior aspirations will appreciate.

MIDSIZED SEDAN: Kia Optima ($25,860) This Kia Optima rocks the midsized sedan segment as a smart alternative to the me-too mainstream. It checks all of the right boxes for family-sedan buyers, with responsive handling, a steady ride and pleasant powertrain, short stopping distances, easy-to-use controls, and a roomy backseat. The Optima is a vehicle that delivers all of these virtues in a stylish, value-laden package that’s filled with features usually found on pricier cars.

LARGE SEDAN: Chevrolet Impala ($39,110) The Chevrolet Impala continues to reign as the leading large sedan for its third consecutive year. With enough cabin space to fit five comfortably, the roomy, supportive seats put the driver in perfect position to access the intuitive controls. Sedan shoppers browsing upmarket choices would be wise to give this smart, competitively priced alternative serious consideration.

For more information about Consumer Reports' review of the Cruze, its nine other top vehicles, and how it arrived at its ratings, follow this link.