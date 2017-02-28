Elderly woman beaten, left in closet for 4 days in robbery

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say an elderly woman was beaten, robbed and left bound in a closet of her Philadelphia-area home for four days after a home invasion robbery.

Police in Chester County say the 72-year-old victim's daughter-in-law found her Sunday morning in the East Brandywine Township home.

Lt. Gene Babetski of the township police department said Tuesday the woman was in stable condition with cuts and bruises.

She said she was getting out of her car Feb. 22 when she was grabbed from behind by a man dressed in black and hit in the head.

Her car was taken along with a laptop and other items from the home. Police haven't announced any arrests.

Police say there's no sign that the robbery is connected to other home invasions in recent months.

