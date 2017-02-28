Teen gets jail time for kidnapping ex-girlfriend last year

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - An eastern Pennsylvania man convicted of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and driving her to central Pennsylvania a year ago has been sentenced to one to five years in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Boller was sentenced Monday in Monroe County after pleading guilty to kidnapping and intimidating a witness.

Authorities said the East Stroudsburg man kidnapped the woman in February 2016 after they met to discuss child custody. They said he duct-taped her hands, feet and mouth, put her in the trunk of her car and drove about 150 miles to Centre County.

Officials said that after the victim's mother told state police about a text asking for help, investigators used a Find My iPhone app to track her cellphone to a McDonald's in Milesburg, where she was found and Boller was arrested.

