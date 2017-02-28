Michelle Obama surprises students on visit to DC high school

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

Police: Physician arrested at Trump hotel in DC with 2 guns

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.

Shulkin stresses 'lot of work to do' to fix beleaguered VA

Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

Outlining options of U.S. involvement in Paris climate accord

A group of investors that includes reggae star Damian Marley has bought a controlling interest in High Times, the magazine that for decades has been the bible of pot smokers.

Americans' reactions to President Donald Trump's decision to opt out of the Paris climate agreement as varied as the states themselves.

The best of the best at the Scripps National Spelling Bee have begun the unforgiving final day of the competition.

US job market looks solid 8 years after Great Recession ended.

Friday's US jobs report for May likely to show steady gains

Hillary Clinton says President Donald Trump's White House could be doing "lasting damage" to U.S. institutions.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former first lady Michelle Obama has made a surprise visit to a Washington high school.

Students and staff at Ballou STAY High School in southeast Washington were told their special guest Tuesday would be Antwan Wilson, the new chancellor of D.C. public schools. Then Mrs. Obama walked in, continuing her practice of dropping in unannounced at local schools to encourage students to focus on getting an education.

Her office says she met privately with about 14 students at the alternative high school on her first semi-official outing since leaving the White House.

As first lady, Mrs. Obama led an initiative that encouraged students to pursue education beyond high school.

Mrs. Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, are living in Washington while their 15-year-old daughter, Sasha, completes high school.

