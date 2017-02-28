Police Report: Brother says Howland gunman threatened to kill hi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police Report: Brother says Howland gunman threatened to kill him

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad
HOWLAND, Ohio -

21 News continues to dig deeper into the past history of Nasser Hamad, the gunman who killed two people and wounded three others outside his Howland home Saturday night. 

Does he have a track record of violence?

Nasser Hamad has been named in 18 Howland police reports since 2008.

In August of 2009, Nasser Hamad told his brother Hatem Hamad, "I'm on my way there to kill you". That statement was after Hatam Hamad and Nasser Hamad's son got into an argument about food. According to the police report, when Nasser arrived at his brother's house, he pointed a handgun at Hatam as he watched TV. 

The brothers argued and Nasser Hamad said, "I'm going to kill you" as he fired a single round into the ceiling of the living room. Nasser Hamad then attempted to put a knife in Hatem's waistband and said, "Take the knife, so when I shoot you, I'll tell them you tried to stab me."

Nasser Hamad ultimately returned to the living room and his brother, Hatam left the house. Nasser Hamad was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Four months later, Hatem Hamad wanted the case dropped. Nasser's charge was reduced to menacing and he was given one-year probation. 

In March of 2016, Chris Sullivan filed a police report stating he received multiple harassing and threatening text messages from a former employee, Nasser Hamad. 

A text message sent by Hamad stemming back to February 13th stated, "I'm going to f*** you up mother****** today on the job". Sullivan also showed a text message stating, "real soon punk b****".

Hamad was told not to contact Sullivan again. 

