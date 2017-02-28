Project created to increase internet access in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Project created to increase internet access in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A new project to create internet access in the city of Youngstown has been established. 

It's called the Youngstown-Mahoning County Broadband Initiative. 

Through local leadership and collaboration, the initiative will participate in Connect Ohio's 'Connected Community' program. 

The project will assess the current status of broadband access and then develop a plan to better provide high-speed internet throughout the Mahoning Valley.

Pat Kerrigan, the Director of the Oak Hill Collaborative says in today's society, fast internet is vital.  "The adoption and use of the internet is important because jobs, government benefits, health care; all these things are starting to be more and more online.  I mean, you can't even get anything unless you go online. It really is to try to get a post-industrial society into this modern era. You really need to have better capabilities and that's what we're trying to do."

Kerrigan says Youngstown's broadband access is currently one of the worst in the state. To build an appropriate plan moving forward, Youngstown residents, businesses and organizations are being asked to complete a survey. 

You can go to that survey by going to this address: http://connectmycommunity.org/youngstown-mahoning/

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Documents: Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel spoke of McVeigh

    Documents: Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel spoke of McVeigh

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:46:55 GMT
    A physician and Navy veteran arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle in his car is expected to make an initial court appearance.More >>
    A physician and Navy veteran arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle in his car is expected to make an initial court appearance.More >>

  • The Latest: Warriors roll to 113-91 win vs. Cavs in Game 1

    The Latest: Warriors roll to 113-91 win vs. Cavs in Game 1

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:45:00 GMT
    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year's highly anticipated NBA Finals.More >>
    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year's highly anticipated NBA Finals.More >>

  • Route 224 in Boardman open after bus crash

    Route 224 in Boardman open after bus crash

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:16:37 GMT

    Traffic is moving again on Route 224 in Boardman after a crash involving a WRTA bus sent one person to the hospital. The accident shut down parts of the Route 224 and Glenwood Avenue intersection for some time Thursday evening. The road was open again by 10:30 p.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 224, approaching the traffic light. 

    More >>

    Traffic is moving again on Route 224 in Boardman after a crash involving a WRTA bus sent one person to the hospital. The accident shut down parts of the Route 224 and Glenwood Avenue intersection for some time Thursday evening. The road was open again by 10:30 p.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 224, approaching the traffic light. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms