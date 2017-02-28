Project created to increase internet access in Youngstown

A new project to create internet access in the city of Youngstown has been established.

It's called the Youngstown-Mahoning County Broadband Initiative.

Through local leadership and collaboration, the initiative will participate in Connect Ohio's 'Connected Community' program.

The project will assess the current status of broadband access and then develop a plan to better provide high-speed internet throughout the Mahoning Valley.

Pat Kerrigan, the Director of the Oak Hill Collaborative says in today's society, fast internet is vital. "The adoption and use of the internet is important because jobs, government benefits, health care; all these things are starting to be more and more online. I mean, you can't even get anything unless you go online. It really is to try to get a post-industrial society into this modern era. You really need to have better capabilities and that's what we're trying to do."

Kerrigan says Youngstown's broadband access is currently one of the worst in the state. To build an appropriate plan moving forward, Youngstown residents, businesses and organizations are being asked to complete a survey.

You can go to that survey by going to this address: http://connectmycommunity.org/youngstown-mahoning/