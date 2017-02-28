Gymnast Olga Korbut's gold medal from 1972 Games nets $66K

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.

Shulkin stresses 'lot of work to do' to fix beleaguered VA

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

A group of investors that includes reggae star Damian Marley has bought a controlling interest in High Times, the magazine that for decades has been the bible of pot smokers.

Americans' reactions to President Donald Trump's decision to opt out of the Paris climate agreement as varied as the states themselves.

The best of the best at the Scripps National Spelling Bee have begun the unforgiving final day of the competition.

Friday's US jobs report for May likely to show steady gains

Hillary Clinton says President Donald Trump's White House could be doing "lasting damage" to U.S. institutions.

By The Associated Press

How much is a 1972 gold medal won by Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut worth? According to a recent auction, $66,000.

Korbut let go of five of her medals, including the gold she won in team competition in 1972. Heritage Auctions said in a release Tuesday her 1976 gold was auctioned for more than $57,000 last weekend.

Korbut, nicknamed "The Sparrow from Minsk," sprang onto the Olympic scene by performing acrobatics no one had seen before. She won three golds and a silver as a 17-year-old at the 1972 Munich Games, and added a gold and silver at Montreal in 1976.

Korbut, who lives in Arizona, says she sold her medals to share her Olympic experiences, not because she is in any sort of financial crisis.

