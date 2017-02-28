Member's fraud conviction causes dissension at Youngstown City school board meeting

Just 24 hours before Tuesday night's school board meeting, board member Mike Murphy was in a Columbus Municipal Courtroom pleading guilty to an allegation that he, along with 24 other city employees, took advantage of the system and taxpayers by applying for pay increases they hadn't rightfully earned.

Michael Murphy's fraud conviction was a topic discussed at the Youngstown City School Board meeting as members expressed disagreement and disgust over Murphy's actions.

"I don't know how anybody, any board member, any community member can say it's okay to commit a crime and still hold office," said board member Jacqueline Adair.

"We as fellow board members ought to demand better. We ought to tell anyone, whether it be the CEO, or it be the Democratic Party or any powers that be that they are not going to shut us up when we speak out about corruption in this city which is rife and which Mr. Murphy is a part, Sir, you need to go, " said board member Dario Hunter.

Several teachers and parents showed up at the meeting voicing their opinion on the lack of action taken by the district.

Hunter also called for an immediate dismissal of Murphy and motioned for a censure. That motion passed, but the vote is still undecided because it hasn't been determined if it's legal for Murphy to participate in the voting.

Even if there are enough votes for censure, no action would be taken against Murphy, just a formal acknowledgment of his wrongdoing.

Murphy wouldn't go on-camera to talk about the situation, but the Youngstown City School District issued the following statement. "The misdemeanor charge, guilty plea and conviction of one school board member does not affect that member's right to serve. As such, we will leave the matter to the courts."