Parents express concerns over proposed changes to health care program

A health care program in Ohio helping children with long-term illnesses or disabilities may change if a recently introduced House bill is passed.

The proposal has many families here in the Valley concerned.

About 40,000 families in Ohio benefit from the Children with Medical Handicaps program -- also known as BCMH. The program helps those who are uninsured, under-insured, or whose insurance does not cover the services they need.

Tuesday night a group of concerned parents, who heard about the proposed changes, organized a forum at McKinley Elementary School in Lisbon.

"The program did exactly what it was supposed to do. It let us focus on the sick child, picked up the extra bills, took that weight off of our shoulders and we could move forward as a family," said Laura Hammond of Columbiana.

"Every year your bills are piling up and you're hoping to be able to pay them off; come your income tax or whatever means you can do and the BCMH has helped alleviate that worry," said Shandon MacKall of East Liverpool.

But under Governor Kasich's new budget, changes to the program are being proposed.

"We have an $11-million deficit in the program," said Ohio Department of Health Chief of Staff Julie Walburn.

Walburn was among others from the state level that traveled from Columbus to attend the forum.

Walburn told those in attendance that program is currently paying out more than it brings in and that the goal is to keep the program sustainable into the future.

Under the proposed change:

The BCMH Program would transition over time from the Department of Health to Medicaid.

Current BCMH participants, not on Medicaid, would remain in the program through the Department of Health.

Any child eligible for Medicaid would transition to the Medicaid program beginning in 2018.

There's no change in medical eligibility

But, the proposed changes set new financial eligibility at 225% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Meaning, some families who've experienced the benefits of the program fear others in the future won't.

"We wouldn't have qualified. Our deductible is a very high deductible. We have a $10,000 deductible. We would have been responsible for all of that out of pocket," said Hammond. "No matter how much money you make, there's not a lot of people who have $10,000 of liquid cash to be able to cover medical bills."

The Department of Health estimates, based on those currently eligible, that 80% of future families would still be eligible.

"The people in our program above that 80% right now are generally, many of them, in a cost-share program, and many of those families never make an expense claim against the cost-share program because they never have an expense that meets that," said Walburn. "But again, this is a step that is necessary both to ensure that we are aligned with coverage and that people are getting the care that they need and that we will preserve these resources for the most vulnerable of Ohio's children."

Families with questions can be email: CMHQuestions@Ohio.gov.

