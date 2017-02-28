Parents express concerns over proposed changes to health care pr - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Parents express concerns over proposed changes to health care program

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
LISBON, Ohio -

A health care program in Ohio helping children with long-term illnesses or disabilities may change if a recently introduced House bill is passed. 

The proposal has many families here in the Valley concerned. 

About 40,000 families in Ohio benefit from the Children with Medical Handicaps program -- also known as BCMH. The program helps those who are uninsured, under-insured, or whose insurance does not cover the services they need.

Tuesday night a group of concerned parents, who heard about the proposed changes, organized a forum at McKinley Elementary School in Lisbon.

"The program did exactly what it was supposed to do. It let us focus on the sick child, picked up the extra bills, took that weight off of our shoulders and we could move forward as a family," said Laura Hammond of Columbiana.

"Every year your bills are piling up and you're hoping to be able to pay them off; come your income tax or whatever means you can do and the BCMH has helped alleviate that worry," said Shandon MacKall of East Liverpool.

 But under Governor Kasich's new budget, changes to the program are being proposed.

"We have an $11-million deficit in the program," said Ohio Department of Health Chief of Staff Julie Walburn.

Walburn was among others from the state level that traveled from Columbus to attend the forum.

Walburn told those in attendance that program is currently paying out more than it brings in and that the goal is to keep the program sustainable into the future.

Under the proposed change:

  • The BCMH Program would transition over time from the Department of Health to Medicaid.
  • Current BCMH participants, not on Medicaid, would remain in the program through the Department of Health. 
  • Any child eligible for Medicaid would transition to the Medicaid program beginning in 2018.
  • There's no change in medical eligibility
  • But, the proposed changes set new financial eligibility at 225% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Meaning, some families who've experienced the benefits of the program fear others in the future won't.

"We wouldn't have qualified. Our deductible is a very high deductible. We have a $10,000 deductible. We would have been responsible for all of that out of pocket," said Hammond. "No matter how much money you make, there's not a lot of people who have $10,000 of liquid cash to be able to cover medical bills."

The Department of Health estimates, based on those currently eligible, that 80% of future families would still be eligible.

"The people in our program above that 80% right now are generally, many of them, in a cost-share program, and many of those families never make an expense claim against the cost-share program because they never have an expense that meets that," said Walburn. "But again, this is a step that is necessary both to ensure that we are aligned with coverage and that people are getting the care that they need and that we will preserve these resources for the most vulnerable of Ohio's children."

Families with questions can be email: CMHQuestions@Ohio.gov. 

More information can be found by clicking the links below:

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Documents: Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel spoke of McVeigh

    Documents: Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel spoke of McVeigh

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:46:55 GMT
    A physician and Navy veteran arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle in his car is expected to make an initial court appearance.More >>
    A physician and Navy veteran arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle in his car is expected to make an initial court appearance.More >>

  • The Latest: Warriors roll to 113-91 win vs. Cavs in Game 1

    The Latest: Warriors roll to 113-91 win vs. Cavs in Game 1

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:45:00 GMT
    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year's highly anticipated NBA Finals.More >>
    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year's highly anticipated NBA Finals.More >>

  • Route 224 in Boardman open after bus crash

    Route 224 in Boardman open after bus crash

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:16:37 GMT

    Traffic is moving again on Route 224 in Boardman after a crash involving a WRTA bus sent one person to the hospital. The accident shut down parts of the Route 224 and Glenwood Avenue intersection for some time Thursday evening. The road was open again by 10:30 p.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 224, approaching the traffic light. 

    More >>

    Traffic is moving again on Route 224 in Boardman after a crash involving a WRTA bus sent one person to the hospital. The accident shut down parts of the Route 224 and Glenwood Avenue intersection for some time Thursday evening. The road was open again by 10:30 p.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 224, approaching the traffic light. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms