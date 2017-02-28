Parents express concerns over proposed changes to health care program

Traffic is moving again on Route 224 in Boardman after a crash involving a WRTA bus sent one person to the hospital. The accident shut down parts of the Route 224 and Glenwood Avenue intersection for some time Thursday evening. The road was open again by 10:30 p.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 224, approaching the traffic light.More >>
A continuing Austintown police undercover investigation into prostitution has netted a third arrest this week. The latest person to be charged is a 25-year-old Niles woman. On Wednesday, police scanned the massage section of the online classified ad website backpage.com, where they spotted a posting from someone calling themselves “Sarah”. An undercover officer answered the ad which promised “Massages offered by young beautiful woman”.More >>
A school committed to bringing the arts to underserved youth now has permanent roots in downtown Youngstown. Students Motivated by the Arts, or SMARTS, has moved into its new location at the Ohio One Building, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
