Great Groceries: Homemade Chicken Tenders and Honey Mustard

Homemade Chicken Tenders & Honey Mustard

2 lbs. chicken tenders or chicken breast cut into small pieces

3 eggs

2 cups seasoned Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup honey

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. white vinegar

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper



Beat eggs in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl mix together bread crumbs, cheese, garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Heat oil olive in a skillet over medium-low heat.

Meanwhile, sprinkle flour over chicken to coat. Dip floured chicken in egg, then in bread crumbs to coat. Place chicken in skillet. Do not turn chicken until golden brown. Flip and brown second side until chicken is cooked through.

Whisk honey, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar and cayenne pepper until smooth. Serve with chicken tenders.